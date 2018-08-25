BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,769,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,342,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $3,130,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 368.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.73 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

