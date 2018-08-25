BlackRock Inc. Acquires 134,397 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $3,445,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 174.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.19 and a 12 month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

