Blackline (BL) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.17

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 35309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.16 and a beta of -0.57.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 15,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $735,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,829 shares of company stock worth $16,786,633. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

