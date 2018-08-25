Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 485.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 256.6% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $123,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

CF Industries stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -199.40, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $50.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. O’brien sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $304,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $537,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

