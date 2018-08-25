BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.03

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 29580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,841,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,932,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Beacon Holding Inc operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

