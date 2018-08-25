Bitgem Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,192.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitgem coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.02070921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00297836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00300257 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00062499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019856 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Bitgem

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgem using one of the exchanges listed above.

