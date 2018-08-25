BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $159,533.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.02086443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00300404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00298818 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00062664 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00107115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 2,500,837,731 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

