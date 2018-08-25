BigUp Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. BigUp has a total market cap of $145,697.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005115 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011852 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

