BidaskClub Upgrades Okta (OKTA) to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of -1.03. Okta has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $17,988,853.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $292,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $146,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,651 shares of company stock worth $34,965,043 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,078,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,145,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,439,000 after buying an additional 599,141 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,012,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,170,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

