BidaskClub Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Strong Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.45 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $493.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 1,584.99%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 6,250 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $99,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,199.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,694.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 185,266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

