Best Buy (BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 115.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 741,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,891,000 after purchasing an additional 274,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.