Berenberg Bank Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Daimler (DAI)

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. equinet set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.35 ($79.94).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €54.75 ($62.22) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($67.06) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($86.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.