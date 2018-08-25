Bellway (BWY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BWY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,030 ($51.51) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,802.55 ($48.61).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,909 ($37.19) on Thursday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,805 ($48.64).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

