Beasley Broadcast Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Beasley Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.55. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Cristina Bordes sold 1,954,748 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $13,780,973.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Bordes sold 439,425 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $3,097,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

