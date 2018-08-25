Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8,404.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 166,908 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11,695.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 152,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 151,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,009.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 348.7% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $145.36 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $125.92 and a 1 year high of $151.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

