Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

