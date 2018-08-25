Barclays PLC (BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Barclays had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

