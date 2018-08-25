Baozun (BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 3.87. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $39,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,445,000 after acquiring an additional 634,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $16,883,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Baozun by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 719,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $9,211,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

