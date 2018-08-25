Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $333,000 in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 549.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

