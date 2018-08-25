Banner Co. (BANR) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 222.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $4,085,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.