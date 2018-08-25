Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $261.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,080,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

