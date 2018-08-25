Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $94,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16,270.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 30,000 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total value of $3,621,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

