Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.02 Million Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $102,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.