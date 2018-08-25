Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.09 Million Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $101,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 402.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. Citigroup raised shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

Loews stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

