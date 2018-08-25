Bank of Montreal Can Takes $384,000 Position in AV Homes Inc (AVHI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AV Homes Inc (NASDAQ:AVHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 44.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 221,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AV Homes by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVHI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AV Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AV Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of AVHI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AV Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $480.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.79.

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). AV Homes had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. research analysts anticipate that AV Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AV Homes, Inc engages in the homebuilding and community development businesses in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, and Texas markets. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and building of active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic; and primary residential home communities under local Savvy Homes, Bonterra Builders, Royal Oak Homes, and Oakdale-Hampton brands for first-time and move-up buyers.

