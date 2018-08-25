Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 5,600 Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXC. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,161,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $75.74 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $81.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

