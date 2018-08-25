Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (BCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BCV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 14,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,591. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

