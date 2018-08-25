BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

