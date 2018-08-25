Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,187,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143,380 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 160,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.50 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

