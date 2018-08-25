Ball Co. (BLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

