B. Riley Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $776,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

