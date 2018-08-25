AXA Equitable (EQH) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.36

News headlines about AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AXA Equitable earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4196783071528 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE EQH opened at $22.48 on Friday. AXA Equitable has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.85.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AXA Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

