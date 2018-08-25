Avianca (AVH) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.9186466011413 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:AVH remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Avianca has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Avianca’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

