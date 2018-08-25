Avast (AVST) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Get Avast alerts:

LON:AVST opened at GBX 245.90 ($3.14) on Thursday.

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.