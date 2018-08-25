Avanos Medical (AVNS) versus COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avanos Medical (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avanos Medical and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million 5.59 $79.30 million $2.35 30.76 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion 9.19 $564.23 million $0.27 39.67

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.78% 75.48% 32.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avanos Medical and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Avanos Medical does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Avanos Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

