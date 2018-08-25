Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research set a $120.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $89.64 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.