Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 324.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 224,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 148,575 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

