Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on September 28th

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.82) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 445 ($5.69).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 365 ($4.67) in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 415 ($5.30) to GBX 435 ($5.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 413.21 ($5.28).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

