AT&T (T) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on T. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $4,001,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of AT&T by 521.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,143,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,247,000 after purchasing an additional 282,759 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,757,000 after purchasing an additional 242,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.