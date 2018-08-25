Astronics Co. (ATRO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7,257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $44.99 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Astronics had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Astronics news, insider James S. Kramer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $543,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 47,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,129,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

