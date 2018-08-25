Associated Banc Corp Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.