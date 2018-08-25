Assd Brit FOODS/ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ASBFY)

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Assd Brit FOODS/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

