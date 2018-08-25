Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Media headlines about Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ascena Retail Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.5991954016214 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASNA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Shares of ASNA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 1,337,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,009. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.