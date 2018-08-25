ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. ARRIS International posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $35,505.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,239.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 240,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,400.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $120,666. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ARRIS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARRIS International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARRIS International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ARRIS International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,255,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRIS International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 849,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

