Arizona State Retirement System Has $43.39 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.