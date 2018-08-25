Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 31.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

