Argus (ARGUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Argus has a market cap of $6,305.00 and $17.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00242739 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00060062 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

