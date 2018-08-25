Argo Group (ARGO) Insider Mark E. Watson III Sells 15,000 Shares

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) insider Mark E. Watson III sold 15,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $947,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,702. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.45 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,536,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

