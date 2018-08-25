Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 740 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 127.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

