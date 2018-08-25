Ares Capital (ARCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

ARCC opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

